Lugo is expected to be involved in what will likely amount to a bullpen game April 11 in Miami, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

He was absolutely filthy out of the bullpen Tuesday, pitching two perfect innings while striking out four on 22 total pitches (19 strikes). Lugo possesses a true 80-grade curveball, which can allow him to look dominant at times. His fastball, which had an average velocity of 91.2 mph last season, averaged 95.1 mph in his lone outing of 2018, but that may have just been a byproduct of it being a short stint where he could let it rip. Nonetheless, his dominant multi-inning outing out of the bullpen and potential start next week (with Robert Gsellman likely piggybacking) makes him an intriguing option in deeper formats. Jason Vargas (hand) could join the rotation April 13 if his simulated game goes well this weekend. If that happens, Lugo is expected to move to a full-time long relief role, where he could continue to provide deep-league value.