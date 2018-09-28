Manager Mickey Callaway said Lugo will be unavailable this weekend due to concerns over his workload, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports.

Lugo equaled his 2017 tally in terms of innings pitched (101.1) after earning the save against the Braves on Wednesday. Across 54 appearances (five starts) with the Mets this year, Lugo logged an impressive 2.66 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. With Robert Gsellman also unavailable during the club's final series of the 2018 season, Anthony Swarzak will likely be the next man up for any save situation.