Lugo worked around a pair of hits in a scoreless inning of work to earn his first save of the season Sunday against the Marlins.

Spotted a one-run lead, Lugo allowed the leadoff man to reach before inducing a double-play ball. The following batter reached as well, but the right-hander was able to induce another goundball out to close out the victory. The save was also the first of Lugo's career, and he could continue seeing opportunities to close with the Mets bullpen lacking a clear pecking order at the moment.