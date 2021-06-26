Lugo (1-0) gave up no hits and a walk while striking out three in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win over the Phillies in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader.

Lugo gave up his first runs since his season debut during his last outing, but he put up another scoreless outing to earn his first win of the year in Friday's matinee. He's held the opposition scoreless in eight of his first 10 appearances since he returned from the injured list, and he's posted a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 10.1 innings. The right-hander has served mainly as a setup man for closer Edwin Diaz.