Mets' Seth Lugo: Earns rotation spot
Lugo will open the 2018 season in the Mets' rotation, Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com reports.
Lugo capitalized on his last few spring training outings and will serve as the club's fifth starter heading into the regular season with Jason Vargas (hand) expected to land on the disabled list. The club also announced that Zack Wheeler was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas as he was unable to provide any sort of consistency throughout the Grapefruit League. During 19 appearances -- 18 starts -- last year, Lugo posted a 4.71 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 85:25 K:BB.
