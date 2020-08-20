Lugo will start Thursday's game against the Marlins and remain in the starting rotation going forward, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 30-year-old appeared to have a solid hold on the closer's role with a 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB through 10.1 innings while converting three of five save opportunities, but he'll now shift into Steven Matz's spot in the rotation. Lugo has operated as a multi-inning reliever all season, but he hasn't reached the 20-pitch mark since July 27, so it figures to take some time before he gets fully stretched out for a starter's workload. The Mets haven't announced their plans for the back end of the bullpen, but Edwin Diaz is the likely candidate to operate as the closer, since he's bounced back with a 2.53 ERA this season.