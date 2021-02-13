Lugo will undergo surgery to remove a loose body from his right elbow Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Lugo recently underwent an MRI that revealed that he'll have to undergo surgery. As a result, he'll be shut down for six weeks before he transitions to a throwing program. He'll miss the start of spring training as a result, and he could be sidelined to begin the regular season as well. Once he's fully healthy, the right-hander could take on a high-leverage relief role for the Mets in 2021.