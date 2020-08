Lugo allowed one run on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven in the loss to the Yankees in the second game of the doubleheader. He did not factor in the decision.

The Mets let Lugo throw 60 pitches Sunday, going well past his previous season-high of 39 pitches in his last outing. The lone run he allowed came from a solo shot by Tyler Wade in the third inning. Assuming he stays in the rotation, Lugo should face the Phillies at home next weekend.