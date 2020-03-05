Mets' Seth Lugo: Fares well in sim game
Lugo (toe) completed a 29-pitch simulated game Thursday and indicated he felt good afterward, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets gave Lugo the option of pitching in Thursday's Grapefruit League road game against the Cardinals, but the veteran reliever chose to stay behind at the team facility to face hitters rather than making the trip to Jupiter, Fla. Lugo will presumably make his spring debut at some point within the next few days, but the fact that he was able to pitch in a competitive environment indicates that he's ready to go after fracturing his left pinkie toe early on during camp.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...