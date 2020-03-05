Play

Lugo (toe) completed a 29-pitch simulated game Thursday and indicated he felt good afterward, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets gave Lugo the option of pitching in Thursday's Grapefruit League road game against the Cardinals, but the veteran reliever chose to stay behind at the team facility to face hitters rather than making the trip to Jupiter, Fla. Lugo will presumably make his spring debut at some point within the next few days, but the fact that he was able to pitch in a competitive environment indicates that he's ready to go after fracturing his left pinkie toe early on during camp.

