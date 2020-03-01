Lugo (toe) completed a live batting practice session Sunday and says he'll next pitch in Grapefruit League games, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Lugo has been slowed early in spring training by a fractured left pinky toe, but he's apparently ready for games after his first spring action against live hitter Sunday. The 30-year-old figures to retake the mound sometime this week and should have any issues being ready for Opening Day.