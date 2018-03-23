Mets' Seth Lugo: Garnering rotation consideration
Lugo is a candidate for a rotation spot, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports. "He could (start). He can go five innings or 75-85 pitches in five days and be an option if we want to go that route," manager Mickey Callaway said Thursday.
Callaway's comments come on the heels of an impressive outing from Lugo that coincided with Zack Wheeler's shaky showing against the Nationals in a Grapefruit League game. Wheeler got the start but gave up seven hits over 2.0 innings. Lugo relieved him and delivered 3.0 scoreless innings to go with four strikeouts. Considering Wheeler's inconsistency continues to be an issue this close to Opening Day, it makes sense that the Mets would at least reevaluate its fifth spot in the rotation, and Lugo would be a logical fill-in if Callaway ultimately opts to go that route. Look for more clarity on this situation in the coming days as the Mets gear up for Opening Day against the Cardinals. Of course, this all could change if Jason Vargas (hand) is ready for his first turn in the rotation.
