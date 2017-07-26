Lugo (5-2) gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out just one in Tuesday's win over San Diego.

He gave up two home runs, which is quite uncharacteristic for the 27-year-old righty, as he'd allowed just 11 through his first 100.2 MLB innings. Lugo isn't much of a strikeout artist, but he does keep the ball on the ground and keep his walk rate low enough to be a decent back-of-the-rotation starter. For fantasy purposes, that means he's best used selectively, but he also isn't prone to ratio-destroying implosions. He'll take his next turn Sunday in Seattle.