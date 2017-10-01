Lugo allowed two runs on six hits while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.

This was a bit of a letdown after Lugo blanked the Braves over six his last time out. Lugo totaled 101.1 innings this season while pitching with a partial UCL tear, and while the surface numbers weren't great, the peripherals suggest he was better than those numbers would indicate. Lugo should compete for a starting role in spring training.