Mets' Seth Lugo: Goes four innings in no-decision
Lugo allowed two runs on six hits while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.
This was a bit of a letdown after Lugo blanked the Braves over six his last time out. Lugo totaled 101.1 innings this season while pitching with a partial UCL tear, and while the surface numbers weren't great, the peripherals suggest he was better than those numbers would indicate. Lugo should compete for a starting role in spring training.
More News
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Start moved up to Saturday•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Goes six scoreless in win over Braves•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Allows one run over five frames in no-decision•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Hit hard in Thursday's loss•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Pitches six shutout innings in Friday victory•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...