Lugo (7-5) went six scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the Braves, allowing two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Lugo was dominant in this one, allowing just a pair of singles as he cruised to a quality start. He was on an efficient pitch count and likely could've gone deeper into the game, but manager Terry Collins elected to turn it over to the bullpen for the latter stages. Lugo was shellacked for seven runs but the Cubs earlier this month, but he has since bounced back with just one earned run with a 10:1 K:BB over his last two outings. He will make his final start of the season Sunday against the Phillies.