Lugo allowed one hit with zero runs and four strikeouts while pitching the eighth and ninth during a save in a 6-3 victory against the Phillies on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is used to throwing multiple innings of relief, as he's pitched 66 frames in 51 appearances with zero starts. Lugo has thrown two innings in three of his last four outings and is currently on an eight-frame scoreless streak. Lugo is 5-3 with four saves, 3.00 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 66 innings this year.