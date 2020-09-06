Lugo gave up one earned run over five innings and picked up the win Saturday against the Phillies. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Lugo underwent a precautionary X-ray on his right hand after being struck by a batted ball on the final pitch of his outing, but the exam was negative.

Lugo was on top of his game Saturday, allowing just four hits while striking out eight batters and walking two. More importantly, he set season highs with 81 pitches and five innings, which allowed him to stay in the game long enough to qualify for the win. Lugo said he was "not even worried about" the injury when asked, so he should avoid missing any time. His pitch count has steadily increased since the Mets moved him to the rotation, and he should be able to tack on a few more his next time out.