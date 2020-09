Lugo (3-4) allowed six runs on five hits and two walks across 1.2 innings Sunday, striking out one and taking the loss against the Nationals.

Despite the Mets scoring three runs in the first two innings, Lugo coughed up five runs through 1.2 innings and was tagged with another run after he left the contest. The poor outing shot his season ERA from 3.82 to 5.15 across 36.2 innings this season. Lugo also finished the season with a solid 47:10 K:BB.