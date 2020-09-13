Lugo (2-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five across 5.1 innings Friday as he took the loss against the Blue Jays.

Lugo was able to maneuver through the Blue Jays' lineup the first time around, allowing one hit through the first nine batters, but he could not replicate the same success a second time. Lugo allowed six of his seven hits starting from the fourth inning as the Blue Jays chased him for a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth. Saturday was Lugo's first loss in four attempts since the Mets decided to stretch him out into a starter as the 30-year-old owns a 2.63 ERA and 36:7 K:BB across 27.1 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column Friday against a surging Atlanta Braves team.