Mets' Seth Lugo: Illness contributing to struggles
Lugo allowed two runs on two hits while recording just one out in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.
Lugo has now allowed nine runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks through four appearances (3.2 innings) to open the season. According to Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record, the right-hander has been battling an illness recently, which along with his usage -- he's thrown 105 pitches over the last week -- is believed to be part of the reason for his early season struggles. Lugo was stellar for the Mets last season (2.66 ERA and 103:28 K:BB in 101.1 innings) and figures to occupy a key bullpen role again, so long as he can smooth out the kinks.
