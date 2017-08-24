Mets' Seth Lugo: Initiates throwing program
Manager Terry Collins indicated that Lugo (shoulder) was scheduled to begin a throwing program Wednesday, Chris Bumbaca of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear if Lugo, who hit the disabled list last week with the right shoulder impingement was actually able to complete what Collins labeled a "touch-and-feel" session, but more word on Lugo's condition should be available before the weekend. If Lugo did indeed throw Wednesday without discomfort, he could begin throwing off a mound as soon as Friday. The Mets have yet to announce if Lugo will require a rehab assignment before being activated from the DL.
