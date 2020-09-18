Lugo allowed six runs on eight hits and no walks in 1.2 innings against Philadelphia on Thursday, striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

Lugo entered the contest having posted a laudable 2.65 ERA over 17 innings since joining the starting rotation Aug. 25, but he was unable to tame the Phillies' bats Thursday. The right-hander surrendered four home runs in the brutal outing, two of which came off the bat of Bryce Harper. In only 1.2 innings of work, Lugo yielded a season-worst eight hits and saw his season ERA balloon to 4.34. He'll try to rebound at home against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.