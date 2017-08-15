Mets' Seth Lugo: Lands on DL with shoulder injury
Lugo was placed on the DL with a right shoulder impingement, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
This obviously means he will not make his scheduled start Wednesday, and it sounds like he could end up missing at least several turns in the rotation as a result of this injury. Robert Gsellman will be recalled to take Lugo's spot in the rotation.
