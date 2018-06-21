Lugo allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over three innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Rockies.

An error to open the second inning put Lugo in the rough spot of having to get four outs at Coors field, which helped build up his pitch count to the point where he had already thrown 72 (just 40 strikes) after three frames. Lugo still has a nasty 20:3 K:BB in three starts since Noah Syndergaard went down with a finger injury, and one rough outing marred by poor defense at the toughest pitchers park in the league shouldn't dissuade anybody who was excited about Lugo's potential. He'll take a 2.85 ERA into his next turn Monday against Pittsburgh.