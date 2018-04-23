Mets' Seth Lugo: Leaning on excellent curveball
Lugo is throwing his curveball more than ever, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Lugo's curve boasts the third-highest spin rate in the league. Its usage has spiked from 17.4 percent last year to 27.8 percent this season. On the surface, it appears to be driving the best performance of his career, as he has a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings out of the bullpen this season. The underlying numbers suggest that Lugo isn't really doing all that well, though. His FIP stands at 5.70, with an 18.2 percent strikeout rate and a far too high 13.6 percent walk rate. Based on those numbers, it seems unlikely that Lugo will push for either a higher-leverage bullpen role or a starting spot at any point this season.
