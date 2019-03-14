Mets' Seth Lugo: Looking good in bullpen role
Lugo struck out three over two perfect innings of relief in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
The right-hander now sports a 1.04 ERA and electric 11:1 K:BB through 8.2 innings this spring. Lugo may enter the regular season in a middle-relief role, but his ability to work multiple innings and pile up strikeouts still gives him fantasy value even if he doesn't have a clear path to saves or starts.
