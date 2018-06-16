Lugo (2-2) was tagged with the loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday, yielding five earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking one in the Mets' 7-3 defeat.

Lugo picked up the win in his first turn filling in for the injured Noah Syndergaard with a brilliant outing in his last start, but he didn't fare as well against Arizona, as he was victimized by a pair of long balls from Paul Goldschmidt and Daniel Descalso. While it wasn't as inspiring a showing as his last effort, Lugo's numbers on the season that include a 2.49 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP over 50.2 innings as both a reliever and a starter are still strong. He's also in line to keep getting starts in the interim with Syndergaard's return date still up in the air, so he should get more of a chance to prove he can thrive in the expanded role.