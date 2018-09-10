Mets' Seth Lugo: Nabs second save
Lugo gave up a run on one hit while striking five over two innings as he picked up the save Sunday against the Phillies.
Lugo gave up a solo home run in the ninth inning, but he managed to slam the door for his second save of the 2018 season. New York's closer situation is currently a bit messy, but Robert Gsellman and Anthony Swarzak figure to get the first crack in save situations during the final month of the season. Lugo owns a 2.75 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 94 strikeouts through 95 innings this year.
