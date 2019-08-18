Lugo struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Royals.

After coughing up six runs over 2.1 innings in his prior two appearances, Lugo bounced back in strong fashion. All three of his saves have come since July 26, but Edwin Diaz also has three saves in that time despite his own struggles, and the Mets' closing picture remains somewhat fuzzy.