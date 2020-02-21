Play

Lugo (toe) expects to throw off a mound over the weekend, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Lugo suffered a fractured pinky toe in his hotel early in the week, but the issue was never considered particularly serious. He's already thrown off flat ground, and by returning to the mound over a month before Opening Day, it seems as though he'll have plenty of time to build up for the start of the regular season.

