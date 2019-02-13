Lugo will not be competing to start the season in the rotation, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

There will be no competition for the fifth starter spot, manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday, with Jason Vargas locked into the role. This contradicts reports from earlier in the offseason which suggested that Lugo had a shot at the job. Of course, the Mets' starters don't have the greatest injury records, so Lugo could well be called upon for a handful of starts at some point in the season in the event of injury or if Vargas continues to struggle like he did last season.