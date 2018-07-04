Mets' Seth Lugo: Not in mix for spot start Monday
Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Lugo is not under consideration for a spot start for Monday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "I would like to keep Lugo in the bullpen," Callaway said. "We saw the benefits of that [Sunday against the Marlins]," referring to when Lugo tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in his return to a relief role.
Lugo has turned in a credible 3.52 ERA in his five starts this season, but Callaway evidently places more value in the flexibility the right-hander offers out of the bullpen as a multi-inning setup ace or occasional long man. Triple-A Las Vegas starters Chris Flexen and P.J. Conlon now look like the leading candidates to start one half of Monday's twin bill, with Corey Oswalt in line to start the other game. The lack of a consistent pitching schedule out of the bullpen dampens Lugo's fantasy outlook, but he'll at least be a solid ratio stabilizer for owners in deep mixed or NL-only leagues in weeks where attractive streaming options aren't available on the wire.
