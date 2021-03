Lugo (elbow) has yet to resume throwing but is responding well to treatment, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Lugo isn't behind schedule, as it's been five weeks from the date of his elbow surgery, a procedure which was expected to keep him shut down for six weeks. While he seems to be making acceptable progress, he'll have to spend a few weeks building back up once he's cleared to throw, so he'll likely miss at minimum a fair portion of April.