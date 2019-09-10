Lugo struck out four batters in two perfect innings Monday, earning the save over Arizona.

Lugo came in after seven dominant innings from Jacob deGrom and made quick work of the Diamondbacks for his first save of September. The 29-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.79 and hasn't allowed a run over his last 13 innings. With Edwin Diaz's struggles, Lugo should be in line for most of the save chances down the stretch.