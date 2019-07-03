Mets' Seth Lugo: Notches fourth win
Lugo (4-2) picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Yankees, walking one batter in a scoreless eighth inning.
The Mets were down 2-1 when Lugo entered the game but rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth, putting him in the win column. It was an encouraging outing after the right-hander had been tagged for at least two runs in each of his last three appearances. Lugo now sports a 3.51 ERA and 53:13 K:BB through 41 innings on the year with 11 holds.
