Lugo walked one and struck out two over two scoreless innings of relief to record his third hold of the season in Monday's win over the Phillies.

After a couple of rough outings at the beginning of April when he was battling an illness, Lugo has regained his footing, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB over his last seven innings. The Mets are committed to using closer Edwin Diaz only in ninth-inning save situations, which leaves more work available for multi-inning set-up arms like Lugo -- increasing the right-hander's fantasy appeal and strikeout upside.