Mets' Seth Lugo: Notches third hold
Lugo walked one and struck out two over two scoreless innings of relief to record his third hold of the season in Monday's win over the Phillies.
After a couple of rough outings at the beginning of April when he was battling an illness, Lugo has regained his footing, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB over his last seven innings. The Mets are committed to using closer Edwin Diaz only in ninth-inning save situations, which leaves more work available for multi-inning set-up arms like Lugo -- increasing the right-hander's fantasy appeal and strikeout upside.
