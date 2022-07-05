Lugo gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his third save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Reds.

Edwin Diaz had pitched the day before and on two of the last three days, so manager Buck Showalter elected to give his closer a breather and let Lugo wrap things up instead. The 32-year-old Lugo has been scored upon only twice in his last 14 appearances dating back to May 21, posting a 2.20 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over 16.1 innings during that stretch with a win, a save and five holds.