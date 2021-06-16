Lugo earned the save Tuesday after tossing two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three.

With Edwin Diaz unavailable after pitching three of the last four games, Lugo came in to close out a one-run lead. He retired the side in the eighth, including a pair of strikeouts. Upon returning in the ninth, the right-hander worked around a pair of singles and a walk to finish off the win for the Mets, tossing 37 pitches in the process. Across six appearances this year, Lugo has compiled a 1.17 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.