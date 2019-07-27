Lugo struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a win over the Pirates.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway was reluctant to use Edwin Diaz (toe) after the closer was struck by a comebacker Thursday, and Lugo has no issues getting the job done in his place. Should Diaz be dealt at the trade deadline, Lugo could well be the next man up in the ninth for the club given Jeurys Familia's season-long struggles.