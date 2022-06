Lugo walked one and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday to record his 10th hold of the season in a win over the Angels.

The right-hander hasn't been dominant this season, but he has been a fairly reliable bridge to closer Edwin Diaz. Lugo sports a 3.51 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 25.2 innings, adding one win and two saves to his holds total through 25 appearances.