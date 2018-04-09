Mets' Seth Lugo: Picks up relief win Sunday
Lugo (1-0) tossed three scoreless innings of relief Sunday to collect the win in an extra-inning victory over the Nationals, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out three.
The extended relief outing cost him a chance a start Wednesday's game -- Zack Wheeler will be called up to join the rotation instead -- but fantasy GMs who has Lugo active won't be complaining given Sunday's result. The 28-year-old was headed for a long relief role anyway once Jason Vargas (hand) is healthy, but with the Mets offense looking good in the early going, Lugo could find himself vulturing more wins as the season progresses -- especially if he maintains the 7:3 K:BB he's posted through his first six innings.
