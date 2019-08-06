Lugo struck out through two scoreless and hitless innings to record his second save in a 5-4 win over the Marlins on Monday.

Lugo was phenomenal in holding the two-run lead and nailing down his second save of the season. Lugo hasn't allowed a run or hit in his last 10 innings of work. The 29-year-old has a 2.59 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 44 games.