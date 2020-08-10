Lugo fired one scoreless inning as he earned the save Sunday against the Marlins. He allowed no runs and one walk while striking out one.

With Sunday's performance, Lugo now hasn't allowed a hit over his last four innings, and his walk against the Marlins was the first baserunner he's allowed during that time. The right-hander blew two save chances to end the month of July, but he still appears to have the trust of manager Luis Rojas in ninth-inning situations. The Mets' closer situation could become cloudier if Edwin Diaz continues to pitch well, but Lugo has been quite effective while handling closing duties recently.