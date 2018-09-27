Lugo struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Braves.

While he hasn't been able to claim the Mets' closer job on a full-time basis down the stretch, Lugo has been exceptional in a high-leverage role, posting a 1.35 ERA and 18:1 K:BB through 13.1 innings in September with two saves and three holds in nine appearances. The 28-year-old should be a key part of the team's bullpen in 2019, but whether he'll be a consistent source of saves remains to be seen.