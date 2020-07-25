Lugo (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings Friday, allowing one run and no walks while striking out three as he earned the win against the Braves.

Jacob deGrom went five innings without allowing a run Friday, and Lugo was able to preserve the shutout over two innings of middle relief. Lugo picked up the win after the Mets put the only run of the game on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 30-year-old could be put into more similar middle relief situations over the first few turns through the rotation as the starters build up to a full workload. The right-hander picked up seven wins and six saves over 61 relief appearances last season while posting a 2.70 ERA and 0.90 WHIP.