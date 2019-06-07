Mets' Seth Lugo: Picks up win
Lugo (3-0) struck out one in a perfect eighth inning Thursday to record the win over the Giants.
The right-hander has tossed three straight scoreless outings since coming off the IL at the end of May. Lugo remains a key part of the Mets' bullpen, posting a 2.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB through 29.1 innings with seven holds in 22 appearances.
