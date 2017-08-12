Lugo (6-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings, but received no decision Friday against the Phillies.

Lugo fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, and despite a rough start, he received enough run support to leave the game with a lead before the bullpen failed to hang on. He's allowed 13 runs over his last 16 innings over three starts to raise his ERA from 4.10 to 4.85 and he's been trending downward lately. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Yankees.