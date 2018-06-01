Lugo tossed four innings of scoreless ball in Thursday's loss to the Cubs. He allowed three hits, struck out three and did not factor into the decision.

Lugo was pitching on just two days of rest after throwing 1.1 innings of relief Monday against the Braves, so he was given a four-inning, 65 pitch cap by manager Mickey Callaway. The 28-year-old pitched about as well as anyone could've hoped, limiting the Cubs to just three baserunners over four innings before the Mets' bullpen quickly gave the game away. Lugo now owns a 2.21 ERA and projects to make his next start in replacement of Noah Syndergaard (finger) on Wednesday against the Orioles.