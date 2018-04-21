Mets' Seth Lugo: Provides scoreless relief appearance Friday
Lugo tossed two scoreless innings in Friday's extra-inning win over the Braves, walking two batters and striking out one.
The right-hander had been struggling recently, giving up runs in three straight appearances, but Lugo righted the ship Friday. He's settling in as a long man in the Mets' bullpen, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB through 11 innings over seven appearances, and with Jason Vargas (hand) on track to join the staff next weekend, Lugo's chances of working his way into the rotation at some point this season will get a little fainter.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...