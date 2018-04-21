Lugo tossed two scoreless innings in Friday's extra-inning win over the Braves, walking two batters and striking out one.

The right-hander had been struggling recently, giving up runs in three straight appearances, but Lugo righted the ship Friday. He's settling in as a long man in the Mets' bullpen, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB through 11 innings over seven appearances, and with Jason Vargas (hand) on track to join the staff next weekend, Lugo's chances of working his way into the rotation at some point this season will get a little fainter.