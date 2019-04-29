Lugo struck out all three batters he faced in a scoreless eighth inning to record his fifth hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

The right-hander has taken over from the struggling Jeurys Familia as New York's top setup man, and Lugo has posted a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and dazzling 13:1 K:BB over his last 10 innings. He hit triple-digit strikeouts last year while shifting through a variety of roles, and manager Mickey Callaway's willingness to use him for multiple innings -- Lugo's recorded more than three outs in half of his 12 appearances -- should allow him to pile up the K's once again while easily topping the career-high 11 holds he managed in 2018.