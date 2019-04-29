Mets' Seth Lugo: Racks up fifth hold
Lugo struck out all three batters he faced in a scoreless eighth inning to record his fifth hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
The right-hander has taken over from the struggling Jeurys Familia as New York's top setup man, and Lugo has posted a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and dazzling 13:1 K:BB over his last 10 innings. He hit triple-digit strikeouts last year while shifting through a variety of roles, and manager Mickey Callaway's willingness to use him for multiple innings -- Lugo's recorded more than three outs in half of his 12 appearances -- should allow him to pile up the K's once again while easily topping the career-high 11 holds he managed in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...