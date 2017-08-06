Lugo (5-3) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Lugo held the Dodgers scoreless until giving up a pair of homers in the sixth inning, and in the process, he blew a three-run lead to keep him from potentially earning his sixth victory of the campaign. He's failed to log a quality start in any of his past three outings to raise his ERA from 4.05 to 4.55, and he's been an inconsistent fantasy option this year. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Phillies.